Clemson Baseball Season Comes To A Close

CLEMSON, SC – At the NCAA Clemson Regional, rain poured almost all weekend long, but in between the showers, Doug Kingsmore Stadium hosted some great baseball games.

Beginning Friday, playoff baseball was kicked off by St. John’s and Vanderbilt in a game that Vanderbilt dominated from the start. With 18 total team hits, the Commodores crushed the St. John’s Red Storm by a score of 13-4.

Later that night, Monte Lee’s Clemson Tigers had a close call with UNC-Greensboro but survived, winning 5-4.

On Saturday in a loser’s bracket elimination game, UNC-Greensboro knocked out St. John’s 3-1. St. John’s finished the season with an overall record of 42-13. In the winner’s bracket, Vanderbilt topped Clemson 9-4, to send the Tigers to the loser’s bracket.

With Sunday’s game a must win to save the season, Clemson came out and controlled the tempo from the start to defeat UNC-Greensboro for a second time in this regional, 6-3. UNC-Greensboro, the Southern Conference Champions, finished the season with an overall record of 36-24.

Although Clemson survived UNC-Greensboro for a second time to keep their season alive, the Tigers had a tough task ahead with Vanderbilt lying in wait. Wren High School alum, and USC Upstate graduate transfer, Tyler Jackson took the mound for Clemson to face the Commodores, a team that the Tigers have to beat twice to win the Regional.

Jackson not only pitched extremely well, but he also threw one of the best postseason pitching performances in recent Clemson memory. Tossing a Complete game shutout, only allowing two hits and one walk, to go along with three strikeouts on 108 pitches. Clemson won the game 6-0 to force a decisive Game 7 for the Regional.

Monday’s Game 7 had many Tiger fans hopes high after the phenomenal showing Clemson had Sunday night/Monday morning. Vanderbilt quickly shut down those hopes in the third inning with Will Toffey’s two-run home run to put Vanderbilt ahead. Toffey, who was selected as the unanimous Regional MVP, had two home runs on the night with the other coming in the fifth inning.

Vanderbilt won the game is dominant fashion by a score of 8-0. Clemson finished the season with an overall record of 42-21, and have failed to reach the Super Regional Round since 2010. Vanderbilt will face #1 Oregon State in the Super Regional Round.