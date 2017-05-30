Clemson Baseball Will Host NCAA Regional Site

Although Clemson totaled 39 regular season wins, the Tigers lost 12 of their last 17 games including back-to-back losses in the ACC Tournament. Clemson’s late struggles made some question whether they were worthy or not to host a NCAA Regional.

On Sunday night, it was announced that the NCAA Committee viewed Monte Lee’s ball club as one of the top sixteen teams in the country and that they would be a host team. The following day the remaining 48 teams were selected for the field of 64. Vanderbilt, St. John’s (NY), and UNC-Greensboro will make the journey to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the tournament.

Game Times:

Friday (6/02/2017)

12:00 PM – St. John’s vs. Vanderbilt

7:00 PM – UNCG vs. Clemson

Saturday (6/03/2017)

12:00 PM – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

7:00 PM – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday (6/04/2017)

1:00 PM – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

7:00 PM – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4

Monday (6/05/2017) *If necessary

4:00 PM – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6

For tickets visit www.clemsontigers.com