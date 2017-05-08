Clemson ceremonies Thursday and Friday

Clemson University will present approximately 3,200 degrees in four commencement ceremonies this week in Littlejohn Coliseum. There will be two ceremonies each on Thursday and Friday. There also will be a Doctoral Hooding Ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts where more than 70 Ph.D. graduates will receive hoods in honor of attaining the highest level of formal education.

Thursday, May 11

· 9:30 a.m. — College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences

· 2:30 p.m. — College of Business and College of Education

· 7 p.m. — Doctoral Hooding Ceremony

Friday, May 12

· 9:30 a.m. — College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences and College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences

· 2:30 p.m. — College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities and College of Science

The graduation ceremonies will be streamed online at http://tv.clemson.edu/spring-graduation-live-stream/.

More information about graduation is posted on the registrar’s website.