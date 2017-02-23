Clemson Extension makes announcement in Walhalla

South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina are combining forces to help fruit growers produce more profitable crops. During the recent meeting of the Oconee Fruit Growers in Walhalla, Clemson Extension announced the hiring of two new fruit crop specialists, Brett Blaauw and Tom Kon. Both men have joint appointments with Clemson. Blaauw is a peach entomologist from the University of Georgia with research and Extension responsibilities in both Georgia and South Carolina. Kon is an apple horticulturist with research and Extension responsibilities in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Both men said they are excited about their new positions and look forward to working with growers in their home states, as well as in South Carolina.

