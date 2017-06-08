Clemson hires new parks and recreation director

An officer in Dixie Youth Baseball is coming to Clemson to serve as the city’s new director of parks and recreation. James “Jay” Bennett III, current director of recreation and leisure services in Cheraw, will re-locate to Clemson and start work July 24. To be scheduled is a drop-in reception to allow Clemson residents to become familiar with Bennett. Since 2013, he has served as vice president of Dixie Youth Baseball, which covers 11 southeast states. He is a Greer High School graduate and a two-time Clemson alumnus with a degree in parks and recreation administration and a Master’s of Education in personnel services. The Clemson job opened this month when Steve Figueroa retired after 38 years.

