Clemson man accused of practicing law unlawfully

A Clemson man has been arrested and charged with practicing law unlawfully. The arrest of Julius Romey Eadon III occurred yesterday at a Clemson apartment. The affidavit to the arrest warrant obtained by the Seneca police alleges the 66-year old Eadon between January 28 and March 1 practiced law or “solicited the legal cause of another person or entity in this state while not being enrolled as a member of the South Carolina Bar….” The police quoted Lindsey Simmons, deputy solicitor for Oconee, as saying she learned that a man was presenting himself as an attorney without proper credentials. The police say they later learned that the suspect had presented himself as an attorney for a defendant facing the charge of driving under the influence.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+