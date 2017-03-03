Clemson planning viewing party for the eclipse

The total solar eclipse that will streak across the United States from coast to coast on Aug. 21 will pass directly over Clemson University. A total solar eclipse is most often a once-in-a-lifetime experience, except for those wealthy enough to travel to the relatively small and rare places around the world where these eclipses occasionally occur. The last coast-to-coast solar eclipse in the U.S. was recorded in 1918. Though the entire continental U.S. will be able to witness portions of the eclipse, the total eclipse will only be visible on a narrow track stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. Clemson is located almost dead-center within this slender band. The eclipse will begin its pass over the Upstate at about 1:07 p.m. EDT and finish around 4:02 p.m. But the totality of the eclipse will begin around 2:37 p.m. and last less than three minutes. Clemson University already is making plans to host its own eclipse viewing event that will include in-person appearances by College of Science experts. Anyone interested in attending the viewng party will be able to learn more details starting April 1 when clemson.edu/eclipse debuts. It will include a schedule of events, numerous stories and updates, and instructions about how to safely view the eclipse by wearing solar glasses.

