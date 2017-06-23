Clemson rated best viewing for the eclipse

NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicts Clemson is one of the U-S cities most likely to enjoy clear weather during the August 21 total solar eclipse. It also should have the best viewing conditions in South Carolina. NOAA forecasts Clemson has a 75% chance of having viewable conditions on the day of the eclipse and is ranked highest among South Carolina cities in the forecast. What’s being called “The Great American Eclipse” is the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse to span the United States since 1918. The next one won’t happen for another 300 years. Clemson University is planning an event where thousands are expected to gather and view the spectacle together and provide solar glasses to protect viewers’ eyes from the damaging rays of the sun. The eclipse will begin here August 21 at 1:07 pm and end about three hours later at 4:02 pm. The totality of the eclipse during which the moon will entirely cover the sun and will begin around 2:37 pm and last lewer than three minutes. During this brief period, viewers will be able to remove their solar glasses and look directly at the eclipse without risk of physical harm. When the totality ends, viewers must put their glasses back on whenever staring directly at the sun.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+