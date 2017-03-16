CLEMSON STUDENTS ELECT NEW GOVERNMENT LEADERS

Killian McDonald of Columbia was elected Clemson University Undergraduate Student Government president and Jaren Stewart of San Diego, California, was elected vice president. The Clemson University Media Relations Department reports that McDonald is a political science and women’s leadership double major and Stewart is a justice studies major. The pair ran on a platform that includes ideas for improving student ticketing services for Clemson home games. McDonald and Stewart also plan to propose a better system for student parking. They will advocate for expanded dining hall hours, improved Redfern health services and more campus diversity. Read more online at www.clemson.edu.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+