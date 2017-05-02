Clemson students help 2nd graders publish book

Conventional paper-and-ink books might seem destined for the dust bin in this age of electronic entertainment, especially among children, but teacher Katarina Clegg’s class at Homeland Park Primary School in Anderson got excited this month when a group of Clemson University student interns delivered copies of the book, “Our Favorite Animals.” The kids clamored for their copies, which came in special Clemson gift bags with other goodies. But it was the books they really wanted to get their hands on. It was their book, in every sense, because they had written, illustrated, edited and published it themselves. This was the third-semester interns from Clemson’s Roy and Marnie Pearce Center for Professional Communication have worked with a school to help the students publish a book. The School Book Project takes one elementary school class per semester through each step of creating their children’s book. One of goals is to introduce the children to the concept of editing. The interns make several visits to the classroom over the course of the semester, first helping the children put their ideas onto paper in a rough draft, then coming back to revise and polish until they had a finished product. Title 1 schools such as Homeland Park may not have the resources to give students the one-on-one attention that more affluent schools do.

