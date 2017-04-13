Clemson to review controversial natural gas project

Clemson University says it will take the next several weeks to conduct a thorough evaluation of all appropriate campus sites upon which to locate a natural gas combined heat and power (CHP) facility to be constructed by Duke Energy Carolinas. Protest from those who live near the original proposed site on the eastern edge of campus near the Clemson Armory helped prompt the university to review the project. But that review is not expected to delay completion of the facility, which is scheduled to become operational in spring of 2019. “Clemson values its relationship with the city and region and is taking seriously the questions raised by residents,” said Brett Dalton, executive vice president for Finance and Operations. “Construction of this highly efficient facility is vital to meeting the long-term power needs of the university in a way that also allows Clemson to reduce its carbon footprint. At the same time, the university is committed to working with its partner Duke Energy to locate and build the facility in a manner that takes into account the impact on local residents, as well as the needs of the university.” Clemson promises the site review will include careful examination of the technical requirements to build the facility, proximity to existing Duke Energy electrical transmission infrastructure, the potential future land use needs of the university and impact on the community, among other considerations. The $51 million facility is to have the capacity to generate 16-megawatts of electrical power to help meet the future power needs of the university and the surrounding area. It will also capture waste heat from the production of electricity to produce thermal energy that Duke will sell to Clemson to be used to heat buildings and water on campus.

