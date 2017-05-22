Clemson University names new police chief

A 10-year member of the Clemson University Police has been elevated to chief of police. Jami Brothers succeeds Eric Hendricks, who retired in December. Brothers will direct all activities of CUPD, including uniform patrol, investigations, education and outreach programs, and victim assistance. She began her tenure with CUPD in August 2007 as a patrol officer, a position she held until 2011 when she was promoted to lieutenant. From 2011 to 2015, Brothers served as the department’s hiring manager, training manager and compliance officer. She was promoted to captain of the department’s Operations Division in August 2015. She was responsible for the planning, direction, supervision and evaluation all CUPD operations and was also a member of the university’s Behavioral Intervention Team.

