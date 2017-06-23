Clemson water taste and odor

The undesirable taste and odor that emanates from Clemson drinking water is the result of what’s called a naturally-occurring algal bloom. According to the City of Clemson Utilities Department and the Anderson Regional Joint Water System, the algae are producing two compounds that, while not harmful to human health, make for an earthy taste and aroma many find objectionable. Rigorous testing, the announcement says, provides assurance that the water remains safe for all uses. An algaecide treatment by licensed applicators was applied to approximately 80 acres of the Six and Twenty branch of Lake Hartwell near the water treatment plant with the goal to reduce the concentration of algae. Maximum treatment effectiveness may take approximately 5 days. Additional water samples were collected and those results will be considered for future treatment alternatives. According to the Joint Water System, environmental conditions in the lake are expected to be conducive to more algal growth this summer. Construction is underway on a pre-treatment facility to enhance the treatment plant’s ability to address future issues. The pre-treatment facility is to be completed by spring 2018, in time to address the 2018 algal growing season.

