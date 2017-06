A Clemson woman, Holley Ulbrich, has been elected as co-president of the South Carolina League of Women Voters. She is a 50-year member of the league. Ulbrich has disengaged herself from the Clemson Area League of Women Voters, leaving both Janie Shipley and Eleanor Hare in charge. During the summer, the league takes a break but will re-group in the fall. The first event will be Women’s Equality Day on August 29.

