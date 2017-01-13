Clemson’s MLK commemorative service

Noted author and university President Walter M. Kimbrough will be the keynote speaker at Clemson University’s 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts. The service is a highlight of the annual celebration of King’s legacy. Kimbrough is the president of Dillard University in New Orleans. He has been recognized for his writings on the African-American college experience, and is the author of “Black Greek 101: The Culture, Customs, and Challenges of Black Fraternities and Sororities.” The Commemorative Service dates back to 1982, when members of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity organized an observance in Tillman Hall auditorium.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+