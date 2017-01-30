Greer, SC — Clifford Gordon Ray, 55, husband of Evelyn Valentin Ray, of 101 Constantine Way, Greer, SC, went to be with the Lord, Friday, January 27, 2017. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to DaVita Dialysis of Greer, Attn: Charity Branch, 3254 Brushy Creek Rd, Greer, SC 29650. The family is at the home.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+