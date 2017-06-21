Walhalla, SC — Clyde “Noody” Eugene Guinn, 89, husband of the late Frances Margaret Watts Guinn, of 338 Coffee Road, Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, June 23, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home.

