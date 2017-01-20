Seneca, SC — Clyde Thomas Vissage, 93, husband of the late Gertrude Thompson Vissage, of 321 West Sunsetstrip Drive, Seneca, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 23, 2017, at Bountyland Church of God with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Monday, prior to the service at the church. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672, or to Bountyland Church of God, 2041 Industrial Park Place, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

