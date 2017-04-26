Cole Wheeler

Seneca – Cole Dylan Wheeler, 18, 1036 Shiloh Road, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, April 29, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 7-9 pm, Friday, April 28, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Oconee Memorial Park. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

