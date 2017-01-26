Columbia area contractor charged by the Seneca police

The allegation of the unlawful practice of a regulated profession has landed a Columbia area man in the Oconee County jail. An arrest warrant alleges that Lexington resident Elbert Carson Boan Jr. accepted a $10 thousand dollar check from a Seneca couple in 2015 to install solar panels at their home, but left the job incomplete. According to an incident report, the Seneca police investigation showed that the contractor’s crew left behind several rolls of reflective Kevlar material. The couple attempted to cancel their contract, but the police quoted the victims as saying Boan refused and said he had cashed the check, accortding to the incident report.

