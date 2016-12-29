Committee to interview magistrate hopefuls

As is his custom, the resident Oconee state senator will choose a committee to pore thru the applicants for the part-time position of county magistrate. Then Senator Thomas Alexander makes a recommendation for appointment to the Governor. An earlier 101.7/WGOG story incorrectly stated that the county’s three-member delegation would interview the candidates. Last June Chief Magistrate Todd Simmons appealed to County Council for funds to create two part-time magistrates that would allow him to set up a central bond court that would run mornings and afternoons at the jail.

