Communication theory class visits Upstate prison

A lecturer and team of students took a communication theory class to a maximum security prison in the Upstate. Pauline Matthey, a lecturer in the communications department, has held “Talk Back” on a weekly basis at Perry Correctional Institution. She created the curriculum for the course based on research and previous graduate studies at Eastern Illinois University. Through the lens of communication theory, Matthey uses “Talk Back” to broach topics relevant to inmates, including social issues and listening and reflection skills. She says the experience so far is rewarding and she enjoys working with a segment of the population that many people would prefer to “keep out of sight and out of mind.”

