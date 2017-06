The Oconee County skyline will accommodate a pair of new structures that will facilitate our 21st century proclivity to talk and communicate. After what were routine hearings this week, the county Board of Zoning Appeals gave special exceptions for communication tower projects at 378 Mountain Road, Westminster and 470 Dairy Farm Road, Westminster. Greg Gordos, county planner, said two other applications were tabled to a future meeting.

