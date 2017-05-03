Concern over Clemson Epoch impact to Oconee

The leader of the Stillwater Homeowners Association, Bob Medlin, says he and his neighbors are not against progress and understand that Clemson University is undergoing growing pains, but they are worried about a planned new home development—to which there is limited road access. Medlin last night sought to bring to the attention of Oconee County leaders that the student housing project, referred to as “Clemson Epoch”, adjacent to Hart’s Cove apartments, has only one access road across the Norfolk Southern Railroad. He’s worried that if a train were forced to stop and block the crossover, how emergency vehicles would get in and out if there were an emergency. County Administrator Scott Moulder says the county has the capability of accessing the Hart’s Cove area in the event of a stopped train thru an old logging road and across the track. According to Stillwater’s Medlin, his group is aware that the new developers are interested in a tunnel beneath the railroad that would serve as a second entry road to the area in front of the 123-93 traffic lights. To do that, however, agreement would be required on the part of the DOT and the railroad.

