Confidential settlement in Strum v. GHS et al

According to a court officer, there has been agreement to a confidential settlement of a lawsuit in the case of a dentist against the Oconee hospital and two of its officials. The lawsuit was filed in 2015 for Dr. Robert Strum against Greenville Hospital System, as successor to Oconee Medical Center; Heather Goss; and Jeanne Ward. Strum directed the hospital dental clinic for indigent patients but, according to the allegation of his lawsuit, balked at extracting the teeth of two patients, in part, because he did not believe the clinic was adequately equipped. The lawsuit contested Strum’s dismissal.

