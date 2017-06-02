Congressional candidates react to pullout from climate accord

Two candidates next year for the South Carolina Third District seat in the U-S House are far apart in their views of President Trump’s decision to pull the country out of the global climate accord. Republican Jeff Duncan, the incumbent, says, “The Paris Agreement would have been disastrous for the American economy, costing billions of dollars in economic losses and millions of jobs for a dubious projected payoff of less than a quarter degree Celsius of global temperature reduction. The President is right to reject this so-called agreement, and Congress is right to pull the plug on funding….” Democrat Mary Geren, challenger for Duncan’s seat, said, “This administration has proven once again that protecting the only planet we have for future generations is not a priority. In addition to advocating for cuts to the EPA, they have now made the reckless decision to join Syria and Nicaragua in rejecting the historical Paris climate agreement.” Geren accuses Duncan, through his support of the Trump administration’s decision, of demonstrating his alliance with big oil companies rather than protecting the planet.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+