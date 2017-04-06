Conservation Bank unfused by Duke donation

The receipt of a $600 thousand dollar contribution by Duke Energy means the Oconee Conservation Bank Board can do business. This money can be used to award grants to Oconee landowners who are willing to conserve their land. According to Shea Airey, a landowner must apply to the OCCB. The OCCB then evaluates the merit of the project based on this application, in terms of the value to the County in conserving the proposed property. A variety of characteristics of a property are evaluated, but the main goal is to protect the most ‘conservation worthy’ properties for which an application is received. The grants are generally not intended to pay the ‘fair market value’ of the land, but are rather designed to provide grants to landowners to allow them to over come the upfront costs in pursuing the long term conservation of their properties. The long term goal is to assist Oconee County landowners who wish to permanently conserve their properties in order to protect important natural resources, working farms and historical areas in our Community.” To be considered, applicants must fill out a statement of interest and application for funding available on Oconee County’s webpage. For questions, contact Katie Smith, the clerk to the Oconee County Council.

