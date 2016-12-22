Contract awarded for the I-26 Volvo interchange

A $44 million dollar interchange is going to be built near Charleston, a project that the state’s transportation chief says is an example of how the public transportation system supports economic development. The DOT awarded Conti Enterprises the contract to build the new interchange on I-26 that will provide interstate access for the new $500 million Volvo plant under construction in Berkeley County The interchange will connect I-26 to the new Volvo Car Drive which leads to Camp Hall Commerce Park and the Volvo manufacturing plant. The new interchange will be located approximately at mile marker 189, between the Ridgeville Road exit (187) and the Jedburg Road exit (194). Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said the interchange project is a prime example of how transportation supports economic development in the state. “Volvo recognized South Carolina’s favorable business climate in selecting this location which includes an existing interstate highway and proximity to the Port of Charleston. The construction of this interchange is an important step in providing an interconnected system for driving the state’s economic engine” said Hall.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+