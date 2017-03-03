Contract crews helped Blue Ridge restore power

Out-of-area contract crews gave a boost yesterday to Blue Ridge Electric crews to restore power service lost during Wednesday night’s severe storm. And by 8 last night, Blue Ridge reported all known outages across the Co-Op’s territory had been cleared up and power restored to affected customers. For the duration of the 25-hour emergency, 3,827 Blue Ridge members had their service interrupted. The cooperative also sustained 24 broken poles, with much of the trouble concentrated in northern and central Oconee County and central Pickens County. Blue Ridge crews worked long hours to address the problem areas. They were joined by out-of-area contract crews after daybreak today, who helped to confront the remaining outages.

