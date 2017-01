A Spartanburg contractor received a project excellence award for its replacement of the HVAC units last spring at Walhalla Elementary School. Waldrop Mechanical Services won the ABC Excellence in Construction award in the two-state region of the Carolinas and is now eligible to compete for a national award. The Oconee School District chose Waldrop to manage and lead the Walhalla Elementary project in a way so as to not disrupt instruction time.

