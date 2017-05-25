Contractor bores into water main in front of bank

For a time at Seneca yesterday, the water was going out nearly as fast as it arrived. According to Seneca Light and Water, a contractor bored into a water main in front of the 1st Citizens Bank on the By-Pass. Passing motorists were treated to an unusual spectacle at the 5 o’clock hour. Water spewed high into the air at the base of the bank sign just as nature was depositing some more of the rain that has been falling intermittently throughout the area since last weekend.

