Controlled burns planned at Upstate parks

This winter or early spring, or both times, federal and state fire crews plan to treat several hundred acres at Upstate state parks with controlled burns to reduce forest fuels that can cause wildfire. The Duke Foundation is supporting the project with a $35,000 commitment. Controlled burns are being planned for approximately:

· 300 acres at Oconee State Park,

· 75 acres at Table Rock State Park,

· 40 acres at Devils Fork State Park and

· 22 acres at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

“These parks have seen 75 years of fire suppression with years of accumulated combustible fuels,” said Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “Controlled burns help us remain committed to the stewardship of our natural communities and the service we provide to park visitors.”

Safety is the primary concern during these controlled burns. The fire experts assigned to the burns are highly trained and have years of experience protecting communities, themselves and the land they are working to restore. Experienced fire specialists will closely monitor local weather conditions, such as wind, temperature, and humidity, making adjustments in the schedule as needed to ensure the safety of local residents and crew members. Trails and roads in and around the parks can be affected during burns. Any closures will be temporary and clearly posted. Because the scheduling of controlled burns is entirely dependent on weather conditions, immediate advance notice is provided only to local fire and law enforcement officials. Immediately after a controlled burn, the area can look raw and desolate- but it is only temporary, as new shoots soon green up the forest floor within as little as a few days or weeks.