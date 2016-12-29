Convenience store robbed near I-85

A robber stole money last night from the Bountyland Quik Stop on highway 11 near I-85. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office described the robber as a male who demanded money, but did not show a weapon. Other surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified and the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. “Due to the fact that this investigation is in its early stages and to preserve its integrity, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further information as of right now,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “At this time, however, we do not feel the public is in any danger and more information concerning this case will be forthcoming at a later time.”

