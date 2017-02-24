Walhalla, SC— Cora Elizabeth Bryant Long, 81, wife of the late Roy C. Long, of Walhalla, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Oconee Humane Society, P.O. Box 966, West Union, SC 29696. The family is at their respective homes.

