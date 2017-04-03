Coroner to make further statement on death of hiker-fisherman

Coroner Karll Addis says once an autopsy is completed today, he will make a further statement about the discovery of a body in Mountain Rest. A Charleston County resident, Benjamin Swetnam, was found dead early Saturday on the East Fork Hiking Trail near the Fish Hatchery. Two fishermen on their way to their outing found the body 1.5 to 2 miles from the Fish Hatchery parking area. Swetnam was 36. According to Addis, he had no apparent injuries and was found collapsed on the ground next to his backpack. Swetnam came to Oconee Friday to hike and fish. It’s believed he intended to hike to Ellicott Rock area.

