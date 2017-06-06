Could Meals on Wheels be in jeopardy?

Sen. Lindsey Graham said recently he doesn’t want to hear anyone say that the government is going to cut out money for its popular meals on wheels program for senior citizens. Yet, with the new administration in Washington looking for ways to cut spending, there has been speculation that services to the country’s oldest citizens could become at risk. Doug Wright, director of Senior Solutions for Oconee and Anderson, says it’s too soon to know anything one way or the other. He admits there is a danger because it has been proposed to cut the budget of Health and Human Services by 18%.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+