Councilman insists the two are separate

Call it a coincidence. A Walhalla councilman says the legal challenge to the Pioneer water plant has nothing to do with the waiting game that Walhalla is playing in its project to come up with a new source of a potable water supply. The city awaits a federal government decision on whether it may pump raw water from Lake Keowee and then treat it for distribution. The city’s preferred contractor for the job is the Harper Corporation of Greenville. That’s the same contractor whose project to build the Pioneer plant is jeopardized if the judge rules against Pioneer during a trial that takes place in late August at the Oconee Courthouse. “It’s just a coincidence that it’s the same construction company. We both picked them because of their qualifications,” Bagwell told 101.7/WGOG NEWS during an interview last week.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+