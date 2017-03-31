County joins in on the cities’ challenge

In language practically identical to what was heard yesterday in Seneca, Oconee County decided today to mount a legal challenge against the project to build the Pioneer Rural Water District treatment plant. That means the county and the cities of Seneca and Westminster are headed toward a position of legal adversary to Pioneer’s decision that the financial health of district and its retails will be served better by being able to make and sell water, instead of buying it from providers. The motion approved today will ask the court to decide if Pioneer is violating its charter. Council’s legal move followed an executive session that lasted about one hour. Before meeting privately, District Four’s Julian Davis read a lengthy statement, reflecting his frustration that hours of talks with Pioneer have failed to produie a resolution to the controversy.

