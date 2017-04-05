County leaders are resolute against medical marijuana

In the form of a resolution, Oconee’s elected leaders are advising state lawmakers to refrain from passing a bill that would allow doctor-approved patients to smoke weed to relieve their pain. The county council acted after hearing two men with law enforcement background warn of dire and un-intended consequences for society. The council was unanimous last night, although Seneca’s Paul Cain said he is empathetic to those desperate to relieve their pain. But Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said he is concerned that House and Senate bills known as the South Carolina Compassionate Care Bill will be interpreted by impressionable young people that government is saying marijuana is OK. Former DEA agent Charles Lutz said medical marijuana offers false hope to the ill and, in his opinion, “will do nothing to help them.” Council Chairwoman Edda Cammick predicted legalized medical marijuana in South Carolina would require a bureaucracy to regulate the law that would cost the state money it can’t afford. Cammick added that the market offers plenty of legal drugs to treat pain.

