County staff training day

For most of one day next week, Oconee County office staff will engage in a training session, which means that the county administrative offices on Walhalla’s S. Pine Street will be closed for much of the work day on Wednesday, April 26. No public access will be granted to the building from 8:30 am to 2 pm. The County Administrative offices will re-open at 2 p.m. and will close at 5 p.m. Only those offices located at the Pine Street Administrative complex are affected by this closing.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+