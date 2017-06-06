County to ansewer builders’ questions

4 o’clock this afternoon in Oconee County Council Chambers is an opportunity for builders to get answers to questions they have about the county’s move to outsource the work of its building codes department. Scott Moulder, county administrator, says, “ This way the builders and Council could discuss and get answers to questions which may help to shape the future of the department. The most important item to be determined right now,” Moulder said, “is whether Council will approve the contract on the agenda for an outside agency to conduct Plan Review and Building Inspection Services.” That contract is up for consideration by the council during a meeting at 6 o’clock tonight.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+