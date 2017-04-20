County’s economic arm sold on the airport

The economic development arm of Oconee County recognizes the county’s small airport near the Clemson campus as an engine for prosperity. And, from the airport’s standpoint, the reaction is one of gratitude for the recognition and acceptance of the airport as a key component in economic development. August 21 will illustrate that as well as any day might. On the day of a rare total eclipse of the sun, the Oconee Regional Airport will open its facilities to the Economic Alliance to allow the public-private partnership to stage an eclipse viewing party. According to Richard Blackwell of the Economic Alliance, county officials and representatives of some 60 Oconee manufacturing will be invited. The party will have a dual purpose. Blackwell says it’s going to avail the manufacturing representatives of what the airport can offer their companies and their executives. Oconee Regional is planning for future expansion to allow the airport to accommodate larger planes, such as the sleek, but expensive G-5 jet craft that industry leaders like. At the last meeting of the county aeronautics commission, airport manager Jeff Garrison announced that the Economic Alliance also will decorate the insides of the terminal with pictures of the companies and products of local manufacturing. The idea is to give arriving pilots and passengers a favorable impression of the place they are visiting.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+