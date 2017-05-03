Creating a 4th Oconee County park re-introduced

The creation of a fourth Oconee County park was re-opened during last night’s county council meeting. Ben Turetsky of Friends of Lake Keowee suggested county leaders consider working out a lease with Duke Energy to create Fall Creek park. District Two’s Wayne McCall picked up on the idea and tried to cajole Scott Moulder, the county administrator, to get it going. Moulder said he would gladly accede to such a council directive, but he said creating a park is going to cost the county money that has yet to be appropriated. With the approach of the Memorial Day weekend, Turetsky expressed worry that, in spite of patrol efforts by deputies, there’s again the potential for unruly Fall Creek Landing visitors to spoil things for others. He is particularly worried about the lack of Fall Creek Landing supervision that can lead to drownings of those who’ve had too much to drink. He believes a full-time park ranger would help.

