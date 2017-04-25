Crenshaw concerns about gun bill

Oconee Sheriff Mike Crenshaw is concerned that a South Carolina House bill would unreasonably expand the right to carry guns in the state. Crenshaw says he supports the Second Amendment, but he can foresee problems if the law allows people to carry guns without the requirement that they know how to use them. He’s hopeful the legislature fully vets the legislation. If passed in present form, Crenshaw is worried it will change the way law enforcement does its job. More on Crenshaw’s concerns are being aired today on 101.7/WGOG NEWS.

