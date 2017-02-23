Crenshaw renews appeal for public’s help in Hipps case

The Oconee Sheriff renewed an appeal for the public to come forward with information if anyone knows anything that would be helpful to solve the mysterious death of a Clemson student. Tucker Hipps died in 2014 from a fall from the highway 93 bridge in Oconee during a mandatory pledge run. You can call Crime Stoppers at 1/888-Crime-SC or text a tip to 274637. Sheriff Crenshaw today said he spoke to Cynthia Hipps, mother of the late Tucker Hipps, a few weeks ago. A civil lawsuit filed against multiple defendants is believed to be approaching trial. Crenshaw says he has yet to be subpoenaed to testify in the civil trial, but pledged his cooperation. And he expressed the hope that thru the civil proceedings there will benefits to the criminal side of the death investigation.

