Crimestoppers approves payouts

Tips to Crimestoppers led to two arrests last month and the payout of reward money in those cases. Between April 2013 and January this year, the Crimestoppers board in Oconee County has paid out approximately $5,275.00 in reward money for 37 cases where arrests have been made or the cases have been cleared. “We encourage anyone with any information on a crime in Oconee County to contact Crimestoppers to report their information, regardless if the citizens believes that the tip is significant or not,” says Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt, who is the coordinator for the Crimestoppers program in Oconee County. “Your tip may be the final piece of a puzzle to solve a crime or it may help bring criminal activity to light that we may not know of.” At times, reward money sometimes does not get picked up. PIO Jimmy Watt encourages all those who call 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP to call back after about six to eight weeks to check on the status of their tip.

