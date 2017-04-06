Crimestoppers paid reward money in March

A tip to Crimestoppers of Oconee County led to an arrest in the month of March and the payout of reward money. Because of the anonymity and confidentiality of Crimestoppers, the Sheriff’s Office won’t give specific details of the tip. Between April 2013 and April this year, the Crimestoppers board paid approximately $5,425.00 in reward money for 38 cases where arrests have been made or the cases have been cleared. “One of the reasons why the Crimestoppers board has been able to pay out reward money for tips that help solve crimes in Oconee County is because of the generosity of our citizens and those who support our fundraisers,” says Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt, who is the coordinator for the Crimestoppers program in Oconee County. “Our 2017 golf tournament is coming up on May 4th and we encourage those who want to support Crimestoppers and law enforcement in Oconee County to get involved and field a team for the tournament and/or purchase a hole sponsorship so we can continue to help solve crime here in Oconee and to help make our county a safe place to live, work and play.” The 2017 Crimestoppers of Oconee County, Inc. Golf Tournament is set for Thursday, May 4th at Oconee Country Club in Seneca. For more information on the tournament, contact PIO Watt at the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4199.

