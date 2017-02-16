Cruising pitch made to Walhalla leaders

Those who helped return cruising to Westminster have now approached Walhalla. Kelly Hardy and others appeared last night at a city council meeting. And Walhalla Police Chief Ronald Wilbanks says he thought Hardy’s idea was well received by the city leaders who were told the aimless practice of driving thru town would bring visitors to the city and sales to stores and other businesses. As far as he is concerned, Wilbanks says he would welcome cruising. The activity was banned by Walhalla leaders in the late 1980s.

