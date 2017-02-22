Cruising returns to Walhalla next month

Walhalla City Council gave its blessing last night to the Kelly Hardy family of Westminster to sponsor organized cruising in the downtown. The council looks forward to once-a-week cutting town events during warm weather months, with the first cruising to take place Saturday, March 18. They expect the visitors that the Hardys bring to town will make gasoline purchases and frequent restaurants and other businesses. According to Councilman Tjay Bagwell, the activities are to be carried out in coordination with the police department. When questioned about the hours and the noise that cruising will create, Hardy promised that if noise becomes a problem he’ll ask the cruisers to tone it down.

