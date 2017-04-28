Customers call for transparency, great responsiveness

Pioneer Rural Water customers Shirley Mason and Beverly Wilson says the retail supplier needs to be more transparent and responsive. With two Pioneer directors in the audience, Mason and Wilson last night addressed complaints to Pioneer General Manager Pruitt that 3 o’clock afternoon board meetings are inconvenient to working customers. Mason says she should not have to ask for vacation time so she can attend board meetings. Pruitt replied that changing the start time to, say, 6 o’clock in the evening is something his board can do. Mason also criticized Pioneer for not making available the phone numbers of its five directors so that those whom the directors represent can call about water district business. Pruitt says email addresses for the directors are listed on Pioneer’s website.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+